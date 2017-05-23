WWE Superstar Closes Indie Promotion?, Xavier Woods Hosting Upcoming Event (Video)

– Xavier Woods will be hosting the “Kinda Funny Live 3” event on Saturday, June 3rd in San Francisco at the Regency Ballroom. Woods is featured in the show promo below:

– The WrestleAmerica indie promotion ran out of Georgia by RAW Superstar Luke Gallows has shut down due to what they called legal reasons. Their Facebook and Twitter accounts have been shut down but the Bullet Proof Dojo wrestling school that Gallows and Joey Mercury have been running in conjunction with the promotion is still up and running.

It appears they will be running indie shows under the Bullet Proof Wrestling banner as well.

