WWE Star on MTV Tonight (Photo), Becky Lynch on Who She’d Like to See Join SmackDown, Austin

May 23, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Powerlifter Mark Bell posted this video with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin from Bell’s recent Powercast trip to Los Angeles. Austin interrupts some filming at around the 4 minute mark and catches up before joining a podcast taping.

– Becky Lynch recently did a Q&A with Justin Barrasso for the Sports Illustrated Extra Mustard website at this link. She commented on which brand has the more entertaining collection of talents, in terms of personality:

“Hands down, SmackDown Live. Sometimes I’d travel by myself, and I’d ride with Carmella from time to time, but Charlotte and I are back together and we are Thelma and Louise. Now I’d love to see Seth Rollins, Cesaro, Sheamus, and Finn Balor come to SmackDown.”

– The Miz will be back on MTV tonight as he hosts “The Challenge: Countdown and Chill” at 8pm EST. The special will feature the 15 craziest moments from Challenge history. Miz tweeted the following on the show:

