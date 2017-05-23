WWE RAW Top 10, Teaser from Member of The New Day, The Rock Surprises Fans

– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE RAW in Grand Rapids, MI:

– Xavier Woods posted this teaser today but there’s no word yet on what he’s referring to. As noted, The New Day were scheduled to make their SmackDown debuts on tonight’s show.

Finally. It has been done. Soon. Very soon. — Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) May 23, 2017

– As seen below, former WWE Champion The Rock surprised a group of 500 people after a screening of Baywatch, which hits theaters this week:

Surprised 500 fans who just finished watching #Baywatch they LOVED it. People's reactions will always be the best part of making movies pic.twitter.com/bM4ND4WPwf — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 23, 2017

