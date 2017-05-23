WWE Confirms Cruiserweight Return for Tonight (Video), Roman Reigns on His Shirt, William Regal

May 23, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– WWE just confirmed that Cedric Alexander will make his return to the ring on tonight’s 205 Live episode, which will also feature Brian Kendrick vs. Akira Tozawa in a Street Fight. They tweeted this promo:

– As noted, WWE NXT General Manager William Regal missed “Takeover: Chicago” as he has been in Japan scouting talents for the company. Regal has attended events put on by All Japan, New Japan and Zero 1. Regal has also met with women’s wrestlers Io Shirai and Kairi Hojo as they prepare to begin working for the company this summer.

– Roman Reigns tweeted the following on his new "My Yard" t-shirt from WWE Shop, which he calls the coolest tee he's ever had.

