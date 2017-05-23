WCPW forced to cancel shows due to YouTube Changes

Due to YouTube classifying wrestling as “non advertiser friendly”, WCPW has been forced to cancel several shows due to lack of monetary compensation from the video sharing website.

Compensation for highly viewed videos has been greatly reduced, with whatculture claiming they only received $44 for a video featuring Alberto el Patron vs Rey Mysterio that garnered 1.1 million views, a 98% reduction from their usual revenue.

On their Facebook page, WCPW posted the following:

“In a decision that has not been made lightly, WCPW must today announce that the forthcoming weekly Loaded shows at Manchester’s Bowlers Exhibition Centre will no longer be going ahead.

Effective immediately, our June 9, June 16, June 23, June 30, July 14, July 28, August 4, August 11, and August 18 shows have been pulled from our events pages, and refunds will be issued automatically to anyone who has purchased tickets to these events.”

source: THE SpOTLight





