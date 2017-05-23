Triple H Reveals New Name for Women’s Tournament – The Mae Young Classic

May 23, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Triple H announced today that the 32-competitor women’s tournament that takes place this summer on the WWE Network will be the Mae Young Classic, named after the WWE Hall of Famer that passed away in 2014.

The tournament will take place on July 13th and 14th from Full Sail University with female talents from around the world. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am EST.

Triple H tweeted the following:

