Triple H Reveals New Name for Women’s Tournament – The Mae Young Classic

Triple H announced today that the 32-competitor women’s tournament that takes place this summer on the WWE Network will be the Mae Young Classic, named after the WWE Hall of Famer that passed away in 2014.

The tournament will take place on July 13th and 14th from Full Sail University with female talents from around the world. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am EST.

Triple H tweeted the following:

A tournament with top female talent from around the world is the next stage of the Womens Evolution in @WWE…July 13/14th from @FullSail. pic.twitter.com/qidXuWBGXA — Triple H (@TripleH) May 23, 2017

Tickets for the #MaeYoungClassic go on sale 10am ET Friday at https://t.co/pcQU3cSnfR. Honor the past. Look to the future. — Triple H (@TripleH) May 23, 2017

