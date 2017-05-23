Tickets for July WWE Performance Center All Access tour on sale

WWE is once again selling tickets to the popular Performance Center All Access event in Orlando, Florida. The behind-the-scenes tour of WWE’s state-of-the-art Performance Center will take place on Monday, July 24. All you need is $1,499 per person and with that price you will get a light breakfast and lunch with NXT Superstars, Q&A and Orientation Session with NXT coaching staff, Q&A and autograph session with NXT Superstars, a one-day WWE booking contract, the ability to help produce, manage and watch an exclusive NXT event alongside your favorite NXT Superstars, an all-access tour of the WWE Performance Center, an inside look at a private NXT Training Session, participate in a promo class, and your very own entrance all captured on video. Plus, you’ll be able to take the experience home, with exclusive keepsakes, including a commemorative WWE Performance Center: All Access credential, WWE Performance Center gift bag, limited edition event chair pre-signed by all NXT Superstars, All Access highlight reel, your personal promo video and professional photos which will be taken throughout the day. Tickets are available now at NXTTickets.com. Space is extremely limited and will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.





