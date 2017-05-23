Reason why WWE booked Nakamura vs. Ziggler as the curtain jerker at Backlash

Its seems while WWE Backlash was airing, the NBA Playoffs were also happening and the Cleveland Cavilers were hosting the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of their series. However, that game didn’t begin until roughly 8:30.

That gave WWE a short window for the first half an hour of the PPV to feature anything they wanted without competition from the NBA Playoffs. Because of that, WWE officials thought it was best to feature Nakamura versus Ziggler first to give them the important time slot

As they been promoting Nakamura so much and didn’t want fans to miss his debut.

source: THE SpOTLight





