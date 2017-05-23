Possible dates and locations for additional WWE branded PPVs in 2017
Last year, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported WWE had planned for 18 PPV dates in 2017, a number that was originally announced by WWE as 19. Later, the Observer noted it was possible WWE could cut back to 16, although it looks like WWE will stick with 18 if all of the dates on CBS Sports’ list are confirmed.
The rumored events are in bold below; both RAW and SMACKDOWN are rumored to each have events announced for the post-Summerslam calendar, with RAW rumored to host an event two weeks before the co-branded Summerslam event in Brooklyn, New York:
June 4, 2017 – Extreme Rules (Raw) – Baltimore, Maryland
June 18, 2017 – Money in the Bank (SmackDown) – St. Louis, Missouri
July 9, 2017 – Great Balls of Fire (Raw) – Dallas, Texas
July 23, 2017 – Battleground (SmackDown) – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Aug. 6, 2017 TBA (Raw) – Rumored – Montreal, Quebec
Aug. 20, 2017 – SummerSlam – Brooklyn, New York
Sept. 10, 2017 – TBA (SmackDown) – #Rumored – Seattle, Washington
Sept. 24, 2017 – No Mercy (Raw) – Los Angeles, California
Oct. 8, 2017 – TBA (SmackDown) – #Rumored – Detroit, Michigan
Oct. 22, 2017 – Hell in a Cell (Raw) –#Rumored – TBA
Nov. 19, 2017 – Survivor Series – Houston, Texas
Dec. 17, 2017 – TLC (SmackDown) –Rumored – Boston, Massachusetts
As always, these are rumored dates and locations and should be taken with caution until officially confirmed or denied by WWE
source: THE SpOTLight