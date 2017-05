Poll results: Best match at Backlash?

Best match at Backlash?

AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens (41%, 65 Votes)

Dolph Ziggler vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (22%, 35 Votes)

Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal (17%, 27 Votes)

The Usos vs. Breezango (10%, 16 Votes)

The Welcoming Committee vs. Naomi, Charlotte Flair, & Becky Lynch (4%, 6 Votes)

Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn (4%, 6 Votes)

Luke Harper vs. Erick Rowan (3%, 4 Votes)

Total Voters: 159

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)