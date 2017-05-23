Paul Heyman Returns to RAW (Video), Tyler Breeze – The Usos Exchange, WWE Mexico

May 23, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Paul Heyman made his return to WWE TV on last night’s RAW from Grand Rapids, Michigan for an in-ring segment with Finn Balor to promote the Fatal 5 Way at WWE Extreme Rules. As noted, it will be Balor vs. Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt to crown a new #1 contender to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Below is video from last night’s segment with Balor and Heyman:

– WWE Mexico has confirmed the following SmackDown live events for this December:

* December 1st: Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City
* December 2nd: Coliseo Yutican in Merida
* December 3rd: Arena Monterrey in Monterrey

– Tyler Breeze believes Breezango deserves a rematch following their loss to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos at WWE Backlash on Sunday but as seen below, The Usos aren’t interested:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad