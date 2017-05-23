News for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown & 205 Live – MITB Announcement, Tag Team Match, More

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and 205 Live will take place from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio with the fallout from Sunday’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view.

Announced for SmackDown is a Punjabi Celebration for new WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and tag team action with Carmella and Natalya vs. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. WWE is also teasing that Shane McMahon will make a Money In the Bank announcement. 205 Live will feature a Street Fight to end the feud between Brian Kendrick and Akira Tozawa. No other matches have been announced for tonight.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s SmackDown:

* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal to throw Punjabi Celebration

* SmackDown LIVE Women clash in tag team battle following WWE Backlash melee

* Shane McMahon to make Money in the Bank announcement

* Who’s next to challenge The Usos?

* Will AJ Styles continue his pursuit of the United States Title?

