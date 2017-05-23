New WWE Trademark, John Cena Hypes Show, Alberto El Patron vs. Jack Swagger Video
– Below is video from the recent Jack Swagger vs. Alberto El Patron match for the FULL promotion in Mexico. This may have been Swagger’s first post-WWE match.
– WWE recently applied to trademark the term “Immune to Fear” for merchandise use.
– John Cena tweeted the following to promote the second season of FOX’s American Grit reality competition. The season two premiere airs on Sunday, June 11th.
T-minus 3 weeks until the premiere of @AmericanGritFOX Season 2 on Sunday, June 11. #ShowYourGrit pic.twitter.com/imyphyAU2t
— John Cena (@JohnCena) May 23, 2017
