Matches for Upcoming WWE SmackDown Tapings, Ember Moon Games More (Video), AJ Styles

– Below is another new “UpUpDownDown” video with injured WWE NXT Superstar Ember Moon, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods playing Mass Effect.

– The WWE website has announced a Triple Main Event for the June 13th WWE SmackDown from New Orleans, which will be the final WWE show in New Orleans before WrestleMania 34 in 2018. Matches announced include Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, AJ Styles vs. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler. WWE also included the 5 biggest New Orleans moments with the announcement at this link.

– As seen below, AJ Styles received a tour of the Notre Dame facilities on Mon day and worked out at their gym. The SmackDown brand ran a live event in nearby Ypsilanti, MI last night.

Thanks for the tour of ND @scottsatc amazing campus, @wwe_heckatc and I enjoyed the workout. #ugavsnd A post shared by AJ Styles (@ajstylesp1) on May 22, 2017 at 10:25am PDT

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)