Goldust on The Golden Age, Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson In Slow Motion, Seth Rollins

May 23, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is slow motion video from Finn Balor’s win over Karl Anderson on last night’s WWE RAW from Grand Rapids, MI:

– Seth Rollins will be appearing at a Quad Cities River Bandits vs. Peoria Chiefs minor league baseball game this Wednesday for “Black & Brave Night” to promote his nearby Black & Brave Wrestling Academy. Rollins is being advertised by his real name, Colby Lopez. There will be pre-game matches presented by indie promotion SCW Pro. A flyer for the event can be seen at this link.

– The response from fans to Goldust’s promo on last night’s RAW has been very positive. As noted, it appears a push is on for the WWE veteran as he announced that The Golden Age is back. Goldust also took to Twitter after RAW and wrote the following:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad