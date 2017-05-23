Goldust on The Golden Age, Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson In Slow Motion, Seth Rollins

– Below is slow motion video from Finn Balor’s win over Karl Anderson on last night’s WWE RAW from Grand Rapids, MI:

– Seth Rollins will be appearing at a Quad Cities River Bandits vs. Peoria Chiefs minor league baseball game this Wednesday for “Black & Brave Night” to promote his nearby Black & Brave Wrestling Academy. Rollins is being advertised by his real name, Colby Lopez. There will be pre-game matches presented by indie promotion SCW Pro. A flyer for the event can be seen at this link.

– The response from fans to Goldust’s promo on last night’s RAW has been very positive. As noted, it appears a push is on for the WWE veteran as he announced that The Golden Age is back. Goldust also took to Twitter after RAW and wrote the following:

I'm in the director's chair now.

I'm the star of this movie. #TheGoldenAge — Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) May 23, 2017

