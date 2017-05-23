Big Update on Matches for WWE Money In the Bank

May 23, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon announced tonight that Randy Orton will get his rematch from new WWE Champion Jinder Mahal at the Money In the Bank pay-per-view next month.

Shane also announced the Money In the Bank Ladder Match for a future WWE Title shot. MITB participants will be AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens.

Money In the Bank takes place on June 18th from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis and will be a SmackDown-exclusive event.

