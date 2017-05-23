5/22/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Ypsilanti, Michigan

May 23, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Below are the results from last night’s WWE Smackdown Live Event in Ypsilanti, Michigan:

1. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler

2. Breezango defeated The Ascension

3. Tye Dillinger defeated Aiden English

4. Mojo Rawley defeated Aiden English

5. Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan

6. WWE United States Championship Match
AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens (via disqualification)

7. Six-Person Tag Team Match
Naomi, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch defeated Natalya, Carmella, and James Ellsworth

8. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match
The Usos defeated American Alpha

9. Randy Orton and Sami Zayn defeated Baron Corbin and Jinder Mahal

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , ,

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad