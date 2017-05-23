5/22/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Ypsilanti, Michigan

Below are the results from last night’s WWE Smackdown Live Event in Ypsilanti, Michigan:

1. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler

2. Breezango defeated The Ascension

3. Tye Dillinger defeated Aiden English

4. Mojo Rawley defeated Aiden English

5. Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan

6. WWE United States Championship Match

AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens (via disqualification)

7. Six-Person Tag Team Match

Naomi, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch defeated Natalya, Carmella, and James Ellsworth

8. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match

The Usos defeated American Alpha

9. Randy Orton and Sami Zayn defeated Baron Corbin and Jinder Mahal

