WWE Tag Team Returning This Week, Fans Shocked at WWE Title Change, Cesaro Games

– Cesaro’s Clash Royale gameplay continues in this new video from Xavier Woods’ “UpUpDownDown” YouTube channel, featuring an appearance from Sheamus:

– The New Day are set to make their WWE SmackDown debuts this Tuesday night in Toledo, OH, according to PWInsider. As noted, the group has been held off TV while Kofi Kingston recovered from an ankle injury. The return will help promote the “Fantastic Ride” WWE Network special on The New Day that airs this coming Tuesday.

– WWE’s website had posted a gallery of shocked fans reacting to Jinder Mahal’s WWE Title win over Randy Orton in the main event of Backlash last night but it appears that gallery has been deleted. They also posted this GIF of post-match reactions from fans:

