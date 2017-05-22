WWE RAW Promo for Tonight, Next Performance Center All Access Event, WWE Top 10

May 22, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– As seen below, the latest WWE Top 10 looks at stolen fighting words from rival Superstars:

– The next WWE Performance Center All Access event will take place on Monday, July 24th in Orlando. $1,499 tickets are now on sale via NXTTickets.com. Details on the event are at this link.

– WWE posted this promo for tonight’s RAW as the road to Extreme Rules heats up with Bayley, RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Cesaro & Sheamus, RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys and more. You can check out our preview for RAW at this link.

