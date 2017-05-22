WWE Cruiserweight Confirms Return, Tommaso Ciampa Comments, WWE Stars Game

– Zack Ryder, Brennan Williams, Ember Moon and Xavier Woods play Rocket League in this new video from Woods’ “UpUpDownDown” video:

– RAW cruiserweight Cedric Alexander confirmed on Twitter that he will be in action on this week’s WWE 205 Live episode from Toledo, OH. Cedric has been out of action since late February with a knee injury. He tweeted the following on his return:

– Tommaso Ciampa made his first comments since turning on partner Johnny Gargano after the WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” main event on Saturday night with the following tweet:

"This wasn't our moment…this is my moment"

pic.twitter.com/Lp1t4xuDr8 — Tommaso Ciampa (@ProjectCiampa) May 21, 2017

