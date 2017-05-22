WWE Backlash Opening Video Package, Attendance Notes from Chicago, Fatal 5 Way Promo

– It’s worth noting that Tom Phillips did not announce attendance for last night’s Backlash pay-per-view from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL in the opener as they usually do. No attendance was announced for Saturday night’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” event as well. Takeover also took place in the Allstate Arena and correspondents noted that the majority of the upper deck was tarped off.

– Below is a promo for the Fatal 5 Way main event at the June 4th WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view. As noted, Finn Balor, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt will do battle to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

