Top Matches Announced for the Final WWE RAW Before Extreme Rules

May 22, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

RAW General Manager Kurt Angle announced tonight that next Monday’s Extreme Rules go-home edition of RAW from Greenville, South Carolina will feature the Fatal 5 Way participants going at it in a double main event.

Angle announced the following matches for next week:

* Samoa Joe vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor

* Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

As noted, the Fatal 5 Way at Extreme Rules will see Joe, Wyatt, Balor, Reigns and Rollins do battle to crown a new #1 contender to WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor.

