The Usos on Retaining at Backlash (Video), Daniel Bryan’s Birthday, Kevin Owens – Talking Smack

May 22, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is video of SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos after retaining over Breezango at WWE Backlash last night. The Usos knock Breezango’s antics and disguises, and brag about how they’ve earned the titles through blood, sweat and tears.

– SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan turns 36 years old today while former WWE star Scott Putski turns 51, Tough Enough competitor Daniel Rodimer turns 39, former TNA Knockout Traci Brooks turns 42 and former WCW star Ciclope turns 46. Also, today would have been the 55th birthday of Brian Pillman.

– WWE tweeted this video of WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens walking off during last night’s Talking Smack interview with Peter Rosenberg and Renee Young after the two annoyed him. For those who missed it, Owens retained his title by count out over AJ Styles at WWE Backlash last night.

