R-Truth Tweets Videos to Goldust, Former WWE Star on Retiring & Being Depressed Due to Batista

– Below is new video from former WWE and TNA star Shelly Martinez, who reveals that she is “pretty much done with in-ring stuff” after upcoming appearances in Texas and Germany. Shelly talks about how she has been depressed due to Batista’s face being all over Guardians of the Galaxy 2 billboards in Hollywood, where she lives with her boyfriend who is not in the wrestling business. It’s no secret that Shelly and the former WWE Champion were involved in backstage drama years ago when the two were with WWE. Shelly says after finding herself getting depressed a lot lately, she would look back at her day and a lot of times she was “triggered” by The Animal.

She goes on to say she’s an idiot because she let people bodyslam her onto concrete but it’s just not worth it to her anymore as her goal was to make it to WWE and she did.

– We noted before that R-Truth issued a Twitter warning to Goldust just a few days after Goldust turned on him during Monday’s RAW, ending their Golden Truth tag team. He wrote, “@Goldust don’t let me see yo ass.” Truth also tweeted these videos to his former tag team partner:

@Goldust You betta hope I don't see yo ass pic.twitter.com/Lprn2EPWDC — WWE R-Truth (@RonKillings) May 18, 2017

I apologize to y'all, but THIS Ninja Gold dust got it comin!!! pic.twitter.com/Wc9qkJuDSl — WWE R-Truth (@RonKillings) May 19, 2017

