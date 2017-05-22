Possible Feud for The New Day, Triple H Sending Title Belts to Sports Teams, More

– Brie Bella talks about Birdie Joe’s recent birth and what it was like to be in labor for 21 hours in this new video from The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel:

– Below is slow motion video of SmackDown Superstars warming up backstage at last night’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL:

– As noted, The New Day are set to return to WWE TV on this week’s SmackDown as Kofi Kingston has been cleared to return from his ankle injury. It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the direction for the SmackDown tag team division looks to be The New Day vs. The Usos. As seen at Backlash, The Usos retained the SmackDown Tag Team Titles over Breezango.

– We noted before that Triple H sent a custom WWE Title belt to the Chelsea Football Club for their recent Premiere League win. As seen below, he’s also sending custom titles to FC Bayern for their Bundesliga win and the Mumbai Indians for their Indian Premiere League win.

