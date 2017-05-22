Maria Kanellis graduates from college

May 22, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck
Congratulations to Maria Kanellis on graduating from Johnson & Wales University.
Happy Graduation!! #happygraduation @jwuprovidence for all the people who are older students or non-traditional I am with you. Not everyone has the same path and that's okay!! #seemleadership #SEE #17yearsinthemaking #nevergiveup #keepingupwiththebennetts #smalltownusa #bigtimedreams
A post shared by Maria Kanellis-Bennett (@mariakanellis) on May 20, 2017 at 5:30am PDT
That's my name!! That's one of my biggest achievements. #summacumlaude #smalltownusa #bigtimedreams #keepingupwiththebennetts #17yearsinthemaking #REDy #FirstLadyDegree #workingondoctordiva @jwuprovidence @seemleadership
A post shared by Maria Kanellis-Bennett (@mariakanellis) on May 22, 2017 at 4:29am PDT
