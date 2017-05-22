Jinder Mahal says his release from WWE in 2014 was the best thing for him:

“Looking back now, or in five years or 10 years, I’m going to look back and be like, ‘Do you know what? Getting released was the best thing that ever happened to me’ because: a) I got into real estate; b) I kicked myself out and got re-motivated. Like, to think, if I was still in that slump from 3MB till now, like, I’d be dead! You can’t maintain that! I would be shot. There’s no way I could do that, be that miserable, be living like that for that long, so it’s almost the best thing that happened to me.”

Source: Talk Is Jericho





