Hacked Twitter Account Announces CM Punk for Pro Wrestling Tournament

We noted this past week how Five Star Wrestling promoter Daniel Hinkles has offered $1 million to former WWE Champion CM Punk to make a return to the ring on 5 Star’s 128-man tournament that begins on June 10th in Liverpool, England.

A tweet was sent out on Sunday from Hinkles’ Twitter account announcing Punk for the tournament but apparently he was hacked by a known Twitter troll. Several sources have confirmed that the tweet is a fake and Hinkles’ account is restricted as of this writing.

Below is the fake tweet sent out on Sunday:

I am delighted to announce that @CMPunk will participate in our 128 man tournament starting June 10th in Liverpool. Get your tickets now! — Daniel Hinkles (@DanielHinkles) May 21, 2017

Hinkles made these comments to The Sun this past week when the news on his $1 million offer first broke:

“We’ve been trying to contact CM Punk on and off for well over a year. We wanted him on the first show we did in Edinburgh in 2015. I’ve tried going through friends in the industry, I’ve gone through his website and sent dozens of emails but the opportunity has never been this big. We want to offer CM Punk $1 million dollars (£770,000) to come and join the 5 Star Wrestling tour starting June 10th. It’s a genuine offer. We’d love to hear back from the man himself. We want to do this with him.”

“It doesn’t get more credible than CM Punk. We all know that if he ever comes back to wrestling it will be one of those epic moments – I want that to be with 5 Star Wrestling, right here in the UK. A common saying in the wrestling world is that the UK has the best fans, well how about we give them the biggest moments too. We are hugely ambitious. When we ask the fans who they want to see, CM Punk’s name is on everybody’s wish list and we’re willing to spend big to make it happen. I know he is seemingly focused on MMA at the moment and this wouldn’t have to end that, but wrestling is in his blood and $1 million has to be worth thinking about.”

