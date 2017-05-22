Dixie Carter Wraps Project (Photo), Matches & Video for Thursday’s Impact Episode, Spud

May 22, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is video of Rockstar Spud back in London doing media to promote Impact Wrestling, the weekly show airing on Spike UK and more:

– As noted, former Impact President Dixie Carter was in Ireland last week to film some sort of TV project for ITV. She posted the following update after her filming wrapped:

– Matches announced for Thursday’s Impact Wrestling include Ethan Carter III vs. James Storm vs. Magnus to crown a new #1 contender to the Impact World Title, Alisha & Eddie Edwards vs. Angelina Love & Davey Richards plus Braxton Sutter & Mahabali Shera vs. KM & Kongo Kong. Below are videos with Shera, Sutter and Allie, as well as the new group of KM, Kong, Lauren Van Ness and GFW Women’s Champion Sienna.

