Current and Former WWE Superstars on Jinder Mahal Winning the WWE Title at Backlash
As noted, Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton to become the new WWE Champion in the main event of Sunday’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL.
Below are reactions to the win from current and former WWE Superstars:
#SDLive truly is the land of opportunity, congratulations @JinderMahal #WWEBacklash
— James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) May 22, 2017
DON'T HINDER JINDER! @JinderMahal #WWEBacklash
— Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) May 22, 2017
.@JinderMahal has shocked the @WWEUniverse!! #WWEChampionship #WWEBacklash
— Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) May 22, 2017
That was amazing wow…..#Backlash……just wow
— Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) May 22, 2017
@JinderMahal you deserve every piece of this! Such a hardworking man! Congrats #beastmode #wwe #Backlash
— Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) May 22, 2017
Congrats @JinderMahal! Gotta do what you gotta do! #ANDNEW #WWEBacklash
— Peyton Royce (@WWEPeytonRoyce) May 22, 2017
Congrats to the NEW @WWE Champion @JinderMahal. Enjoy this moment fella cause you worked ure ass off to get it. #WellDeserved #champ pic.twitter.com/MN40cLMNXn
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) May 22, 2017
Oh ok @JinderMahal…I see you! Big congratulations!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 ☺️
— Summer Rae (@RealSummerWWE) May 22, 2017
Fact:
If you drive the #GoodBrothers while they #Brother you have a good chance you'll be #WWE Champion.#AjStyles#JinderMahal
Who's next?
— Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) May 22, 2017
Congrats to the New @WWE Champion @JinderMahal on your victory tonight Proving That Anything is possible when the Goal is Made Possible 💯👍🏽
— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) May 22, 2017
Damn
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) May 22, 2017
Anything can happen when given an opportunity…
— Curtis Axel (@RealCurtisAxel) May 22, 2017
Anything can happen when given an opportunity…
— Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) May 22, 2017
Good little piece of business.
Smart.#WWEBacklash
— Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) May 22, 2017
Holy Smokes! https://t.co/1C7Cc6Syui
— Santino Marella (@milanmiracle) May 22, 2017
Wow!!! You're new #WWEChampion @JinderMahal! #WWEBacklash congrats man!
— Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) May 22, 2017
Congrats to the Nnneeewww WWE champion @JinderMahal
— Howard Finkel (@howardfinkel) May 22, 2017
Don't hinder Jinder@JinderMahal
— TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) May 22, 2017
Congratulations to @JinderMahal . Because of you I'm now doing to Am cardio and Pm cardio. https://t.co/3GriUht30J
— JTG (@Jtg1284) May 22, 2017
Congrats @JinderMahal. Top lad. 👊🏼
— Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) May 22, 2017
