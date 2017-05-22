Current and Former WWE Superstars on Jinder Mahal Winning the WWE Title at Backlash

As noted, Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton to become the new WWE Champion in the main event of Sunday’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL.

Below are reactions to the win from current and former WWE Superstars:

That was amazing wow…..#Backlash……just wow — Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) May 22, 2017

Congrats to the NEW @WWE Champion @JinderMahal. Enjoy this moment fella cause you worked ure ass off to get it. #WellDeserved #champ pic.twitter.com/MN40cLMNXn — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) May 22, 2017

Oh ok @JinderMahal…I see you! Big congratulations!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 ☺️ — Summer Rae (@RealSummerWWE) May 22, 2017

Congrats to the New @WWE Champion @JinderMahal on your victory tonight Proving That Anything is possible when the Goal is Made Possible 💯👍🏽 — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) May 22, 2017

Damn — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) May 22, 2017

Anything can happen when given an opportunity… — Curtis Axel (@RealCurtisAxel) May 22, 2017

Anything can happen when given an opportunity… — Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) May 22, 2017

Good little piece of business. Smart.#WWEBacklash — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) May 22, 2017

Congrats to the Nnneeewww WWE champion @JinderMahal — Howard Finkel (@howardfinkel) May 22, 2017

Congratulations to @JinderMahal . Because of you I'm now doing to Am cardio and Pm cardio. https://t.co/3GriUht30J — JTG (@Jtg1284) May 22, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)