Cena talks about premature deaths in wrestling

May 22, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

John Cena talks about premature deaths in wrestling:

“I think it all comes down to personal choice. You look at choices in the entertainment industry, there are great entertainers that we lose too soon all because it comes down to personal choice, so it’s not necessarily the life. There are a lot of guys that did all those dates on the road and they’re fine. And there are a lot of guys who lived like there was no tomorrow and guess what: when you do that there’s no tomorrow. Like, that stuff catches up with you plain and simple, so it’s again, not (relegated) to a profession.”

Source: Playback


