AJ Styles Post-Backlash Video, Sami Zayn on the WWE Title, WWE Extreme Rules Promo

– Below is video of AJ Styles being helped to the back after his loss to WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens at Backlash. AJ is asked about how the match ended but he says he’s not even sure if he will be wrestling tomorrow.

– WWE posted this new promo for the June 4th Extreme Rules pay-per-view:

– Below is video of Sami Zayn reacting to Jinder Mahal’s WWE Title win on the post-Backlash edition of Talking Smack with Renee Young and Peter Rosenberg. Following his win over Baron Corbin, Sami says he’s had a rough ride since he came to SmackDown but this is the land of opportunity and he could be champion in 6 weeks or 6 months now.

