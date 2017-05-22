5/22/17 The Weekly Quiz
Welcome to The Armpit wrestling quiz for the week of May 22, 2017.
Very eventful past weekend with three major WWE shows. I can’t possibly
imagine how people with families and busy jobs have any time to keep up
with this stuff. That’s why you continuously see ratings drop, year
after year. You’re left with the super hardcores, and fortunately there
are enough of us to keep pro wrestling financially healthy.
Still, I worry that we’re not creating enough new, young fans to carry
wrestling through the next generation. Today’s fan base was created by
the 80s boom and the Monday night wars boom. We need a new mainstream
boom to create new fans and replace the older ones.
With indie wrestling so strong these days, there was a Twitter war last
week involving Randy Orton, Rip Rogers, Bubba Ray Dudley, and others.
All sides have truths and mistruths in what they’re saying, and Randy
found himself in the middle of a quiet thunderstorm. Since he headlined
the biggest WWE show of the weekend, and since he’s been in the
headlines of late, it’s a good time to do a quiz on the Viper himself,
“Randy Orton.”
Congratulations to last week’s winner: Arya Witner. Arya is a repeat
winner from a whopping 11 years ago (yes, we did quizzes that long
ago). You can hear Arya on the Wrestling Outsiders Podcast at
BlogTalkRadio.com/WrestlingOutsiders, where they recently took on the
task of reviewing Vince Russo’s WCW booking (oh boy).
Last week’s answers:
1) The pre-cursor to the WWE Network was called WWE Classics on Demand.
Before that it was called WWE 24/7.
2) Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) is not currently anywhere on the
WWE Network. And that’s a damn shame.
3) The WWE Network was NOT launched in all foreign countries from the
very start, although those countries were able to get around the system
and get it anyway. WWE jumpstarted foreign launch dates in a desperate
attempt to get their subscription numbers up in any way possible. Had
they done a better job marketing and implementing it in the US, they
wouldn’t have had that problem. Instead it was botched beyond belief,
and still is.
4) The original subscription number in April 2014 was 667,000. They’ve
since more than doubled that.
5) Current Raw and SmackDown episodes are available on the WWE Network a
month after they first air on the USA Network.
6) Of the series listed, WWF Tuesday Night Titans is available on the
WWE Network in its entirety.
7) TJ Perkins won the Cruiserweight Classic and Tyler Bate won the UK
Tournament.
8) Seems most of you watch the WWE Network on a streaming device, which
is the best way to watch it. I personally have a Roku on each of my
three TVs.
9) Surprised that half of you said you watch the live stream the most,
while the rest of you watched the archived content.
10) Most of you aren’t willing to pay more than $12.99, which is
probably the right price if they decide to add more content. Doing so
would result in an additional $50 million in annual revenues, although
WWE wouldn’t see 100% of that money after giving partners their cuts.
This week’s questions:
1. Everyone knows Randy’s father Bob, and grandfather Bob Sr, were both
pro wrestlers. There’s another Orton relative who was a pretty good
worker, but never made it to headline status (and would later speak out
against the WWF during the sex scandals). Who is this other Orton?
a) His uncle, Barry Orton
b) His mother, Elaine Orton
c) His brother, Nate Orton
d) His sister, Rebecca Orton
2. Randy Orton had some maturity and discipline problems early on in his
training, although with his look and name, he was always going to be
given a chance to make it. After initial training in St Louis, which
training facility is Randy most associated with learning his craft?
a) NXT
b) OVW
c) FCW
d) New Japan dojo
3. I vividly remember the RNN segments in 2002 that would interrupt Raw,
in which Randy and his injured shoulder would give updates on his
condition. What did RNN stand for?
a) Randy News Network
b) RKO Now or Never
c) Randy Needs Nurses
d) Randy’s Nightly News
4. The first big career break for Randy Orton came in the form of
Evolution in 2003. Ric Flair represented the legend, HHH represented
the present, and Randy and Batista represented the future. Before
Batista got the role, it belong to another young wrestler from WCW who
never quite made it in WWE. Who was the original choice to fill
Batista’s role?
a) Shawn Stasiak
b) Sean O’Haire
c) Chuck Palumbo
d) Mark Jindrak
5. Randy’s natural arrogant personality worked in his favor as his star
began to rise as a singles heel getting a big push as the “Legend
Killer” who would disrespect older veterans. The one match that
established Orton as a real main eventer was at Backlash 2004, billed as
the Legend vs Legend Killer. Which legend put over Randy that night,
much like he had done for HHH years before?
a) Shawn Michaels
b) Mick Foley
c) Ric Flair
d) Bret Hart
6. Randy Orton won the WWE title for the first time at SummerSlam 2004
at the tender age of 24. A lot of people thought Chris Benoit was
getting a well deserved push as WWE champion that year, when in reality
he was purposely booked strong for the sole purpose of making the belt
mean more when HHH (at his most politically ruthless) got it back later
that year. After Randy beat Benoit for the title, what happened the
next night on Raw?
a) He forfeited it to HHH, the leader of Evolution
b) He bragged about it in a promo, as HHH snickered in jealousy to plant
the seeds for the eventual turn
c) He left Evolution behind, telling them that he’s outgrown them and
doesn’t need them anymore
d) Evolution threw a celebration for him, and then turned on him as HHH
held his thumbs down
7. Randy began a feud with the Undertaker in early 2005. As part of the
hype, I recall a surprise appearance from a WWE legend who showed up to
advise Randy not to take the Undertaker lightly. The only problem was
his voice was so raspy that the promo was hard to hear on both TV and in
the building. Didn’t matter, as Randy RKO’d him anyway. Who was this?
a) Jake Roberts
b) His father, Bob Orton
c) Roddy Piper
d) Dusty Rhodes
8. Yet another Legend vs Legend Killer match took place at SummerSlam
2006. Given his opponent, this was one match Orton wasn’t going to win,
and in fact, he didn’t. Which legend defeated Orton that night?
a) Mick Foley
b) Hulk Hogan
c) HHH
d) The Rock
9. Skipping forward to 2013, before Seth Rollins was the choice of
Stephanie and HHH to be the face of the Authority, it was Randy Orton.
He won the WWE title by cashing in his Money in the Bank at SummerSlam
immediately after which wrestler had just won the title?
a) Dolph Ziggler
b) Miz
c) Daniel Bryan
d) Jack Swagger
10. Towards the end of 2013, the brand split was done away with and the
world titles were unified at TLC. Whom did Randy defeat that night
become the first WWE World Heavyweight Champion?
a) Edge
b) Daniel Bryan
c) John Cena
d) Batista
Answers will be posted next week. Have fun and good luck.