5/22/17 The Weekly Quiz

Welcome to The Armpit wrestling quiz for the week of May 22, 2017.

Very eventful past weekend with three major WWE shows. I can’t possibly

imagine how people with families and busy jobs have any time to keep up

with this stuff. That’s why you continuously see ratings drop, year

after year. You’re left with the super hardcores, and fortunately there

are enough of us to keep pro wrestling financially healthy.

Still, I worry that we’re not creating enough new, young fans to carry

wrestling through the next generation. Today’s fan base was created by

the 80s boom and the Monday night wars boom. We need a new mainstream

boom to create new fans and replace the older ones.

With indie wrestling so strong these days, there was a Twitter war last

week involving Randy Orton, Rip Rogers, Bubba Ray Dudley, and others.

All sides have truths and mistruths in what they’re saying, and Randy

found himself in the middle of a quiet thunderstorm. Since he headlined

the biggest WWE show of the weekend, and since he’s been in the

headlines of late, it’s a good time to do a quiz on the Viper himself,

“Randy Orton.”

Congratulations to last week’s winner: Arya Witner. Arya is a repeat

winner from a whopping 11 years ago (yes, we did quizzes that long

ago). You can hear Arya on the Wrestling Outsiders Podcast at

BlogTalkRadio.com/WrestlingOutsiders, where they recently took on the

task of reviewing Vince Russo’s WCW booking (oh boy).

Last week’s answers:

1) The pre-cursor to the WWE Network was called WWE Classics on Demand.

Before that it was called WWE 24/7.

2) Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) is not currently anywhere on the

WWE Network. And that’s a damn shame.

3) The WWE Network was NOT launched in all foreign countries from the

very start, although those countries were able to get around the system

and get it anyway. WWE jumpstarted foreign launch dates in a desperate

attempt to get their subscription numbers up in any way possible. Had

they done a better job marketing and implementing it in the US, they

wouldn’t have had that problem. Instead it was botched beyond belief,

and still is.

4) The original subscription number in April 2014 was 667,000. They’ve

since more than doubled that.

5) Current Raw and SmackDown episodes are available on the WWE Network a

month after they first air on the USA Network.

6) Of the series listed, WWF Tuesday Night Titans is available on the

WWE Network in its entirety.

7) TJ Perkins won the Cruiserweight Classic and Tyler Bate won the UK

Tournament.

8) Seems most of you watch the WWE Network on a streaming device, which

is the best way to watch it. I personally have a Roku on each of my

three TVs.

9) Surprised that half of you said you watch the live stream the most,

while the rest of you watched the archived content.

10) Most of you aren’t willing to pay more than $12.99, which is

probably the right price if they decide to add more content. Doing so

would result in an additional $50 million in annual revenues, although

WWE wouldn’t see 100% of that money after giving partners their cuts.

This week’s questions:

1. Everyone knows Randy’s father Bob, and grandfather Bob Sr, were both

pro wrestlers. There’s another Orton relative who was a pretty good

worker, but never made it to headline status (and would later speak out

against the WWF during the sex scandals). Who is this other Orton?

a) His uncle, Barry Orton

b) His mother, Elaine Orton

c) His brother, Nate Orton

d) His sister, Rebecca Orton

2. Randy Orton had some maturity and discipline problems early on in his

training, although with his look and name, he was always going to be

given a chance to make it. After initial training in St Louis, which

training facility is Randy most associated with learning his craft?

a) NXT

b) OVW

c) FCW

d) New Japan dojo

3. I vividly remember the RNN segments in 2002 that would interrupt Raw,

in which Randy and his injured shoulder would give updates on his

condition. What did RNN stand for?

a) Randy News Network

b) RKO Now or Never

c) Randy Needs Nurses

d) Randy’s Nightly News

4. The first big career break for Randy Orton came in the form of

Evolution in 2003. Ric Flair represented the legend, HHH represented

the present, and Randy and Batista represented the future. Before

Batista got the role, it belong to another young wrestler from WCW who

never quite made it in WWE. Who was the original choice to fill

Batista’s role?

a) Shawn Stasiak

b) Sean O’Haire

c) Chuck Palumbo

d) Mark Jindrak

5. Randy’s natural arrogant personality worked in his favor as his star

began to rise as a singles heel getting a big push as the “Legend

Killer” who would disrespect older veterans. The one match that

established Orton as a real main eventer was at Backlash 2004, billed as

the Legend vs Legend Killer. Which legend put over Randy that night,

much like he had done for HHH years before?

a) Shawn Michaels

b) Mick Foley

c) Ric Flair

d) Bret Hart

6. Randy Orton won the WWE title for the first time at SummerSlam 2004

at the tender age of 24. A lot of people thought Chris Benoit was

getting a well deserved push as WWE champion that year, when in reality

he was purposely booked strong for the sole purpose of making the belt

mean more when HHH (at his most politically ruthless) got it back later

that year. After Randy beat Benoit for the title, what happened the

next night on Raw?

a) He forfeited it to HHH, the leader of Evolution

b) He bragged about it in a promo, as HHH snickered in jealousy to plant

the seeds for the eventual turn

c) He left Evolution behind, telling them that he’s outgrown them and

doesn’t need them anymore

d) Evolution threw a celebration for him, and then turned on him as HHH

held his thumbs down

7. Randy began a feud with the Undertaker in early 2005. As part of the

hype, I recall a surprise appearance from a WWE legend who showed up to

advise Randy not to take the Undertaker lightly. The only problem was

his voice was so raspy that the promo was hard to hear on both TV and in

the building. Didn’t matter, as Randy RKO’d him anyway. Who was this?

a) Jake Roberts

b) His father, Bob Orton

c) Roddy Piper

d) Dusty Rhodes

8. Yet another Legend vs Legend Killer match took place at SummerSlam

2006. Given his opponent, this was one match Orton wasn’t going to win,

and in fact, he didn’t. Which legend defeated Orton that night?

a) Mick Foley

b) Hulk Hogan

c) HHH

d) The Rock

9. Skipping forward to 2013, before Seth Rollins was the choice of

Stephanie and HHH to be the face of the Authority, it was Randy Orton.

He won the WWE title by cashing in his Money in the Bank at SummerSlam

immediately after which wrestler had just won the title?

a) Dolph Ziggler

b) Miz

c) Daniel Bryan

d) Jack Swagger

10. Towards the end of 2013, the brand split was done away with and the

world titles were unified at TLC. Whom did Randy defeat that night

become the first WWE World Heavyweight Champion?

a) Edge

b) Daniel Bryan

c) John Cena

d) Batista

There are three ways to send us your answers to the quiz:

1) Email them to quiz@armpit-wrestling.com

2) Find me on Facebook under the name “Pit WP” and send your answers to

me there.

3) Find me on Twitter at ArmpitWP and send me a direct message with your

answers.

4) Use the Contact form at armpit-wrestling.com

We will randomly generate a number to determine the winner. For

example, if the number is 25 and you’re the 25th person to contact us

with correct answers, you win. Winners receive a free copy of our brand

new e-book, “The Armpit Wrestling Quiz Archives: Volume 1.” It features

128 quizzes we’ve written over the years and clocks in at 420 pages and

a whopping 1,079 questions on pro wrestling history dating back to the

1980s. We’ll also announce your name here next week as the winner.

Answers will be posted next week. Have fun and good luck.

