WWE Star Cleared to Return, Mattel’s Line of WWE NXT Toys, The Rock – Jimmy Fallon Video

– Below is another video of former WWE Champion The Rock on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this past Thursday night. Rock talks about the buzz around a possible Presidential run after the recent GQ cover story took off. Rock mentioned a Public Policy Polling poll that saw Rock come out on top when asked if people would vote for him as a Democrat over current President Donald Trump in 2020. Rock says the response has been really flattering but 2020 is still a long way away and “we’ll see” what happens.

– RAW Superstar Summer Rae was recently cleared to return to action, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. Summer has been out of action since August 2016 with neck and back injuries. No word yet on when she will be making her return to the ring.

– As seen below, the WWE NXT announcement that Mattel had been teasing was for a new line of toys that are being sold in Target stores:

The past, present, and FUTURE of #WWENXT comes together with these new @Mattel action figures available at @Target! pic.twitter.com/2r9DiOHyDJ — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 20, 2017

