WWE Backlash Recap

We go live into the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois and Renee Young, Peter Rosenburg, and Booker T welcome us to the show. Renee throws it to Dasha Fuentes in the Social Media Lounge and she informs us that her guest later tonight will be Sami Zayn. We then see Shinsuke Nakamura’s locker room and then take a look at the video hype package for the match between Nakamura and Dolph Ziggler. Booker says Nakamura’s name rings volume and compares him to The Great Muta. Rosenburg says he is excited to finally see Nakamura get to work in the ring tonight. Booker says Nakamura will take it to another level tonight and Ziggler will have to take it to another level tonight. Rosenburg and Booker both say that Nakamura has more pressure on him and must get the win tonight, but neither officially make a prediction.

We see interview with Tye Dillinger and Aiden English, who are in tonight’s preshow match. Dillinger says he is finally coming back to Chicago and is excited, but English interrupts. English says Dillinger has interrupted him twice on Smackdown Live, but he will debut his best piece yet, The Perfect Downfall, when he beats Dillinger. Dillinger says he will deliver another beat down to English and throws him a tissue and tells him to try not to cry about it.

James Ellsworth has joined the panel. Ellsworth says The Welcoming Committee is feeling great. He says they have left Smackdown Live standing tall over Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Naomi over the last few weeks. He says he is the homeboy of the Welcoming Committee and reminds us that he has beaten AJ Styles three times. He says he comes up with the plans and they always works. Ellsworth says his girl, Carmella, has two victories over Naomi and they want her to have a match for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship. He is asked about his relationship with Carmella, and he says she is his homegirl. He gets a call from Carmella and leaves. Rosenburg says The Welcoming Committee will win tonight and Booker agrees.

The panel talks about the match between Baron Corbin and Sami Zayn. Booker says Zayn has the biggest heart of anybody on the roster, but Rosenburg says that won’t matter against Corbin. Booker and Renee pick Zayn to win, while Rosenburg goes with Corbin. Talk then transitions into the match between The Usos and Breezango. Booker says he is not a fan of Breezango because they joke around to much and he likes The Usos because they take everything seriously. Rosenburg goes to speak, but Erick Rowan walks up and stands behind the table before walking away. Rosenburg and Booker both pick The Usos to retain the titles.

We go backstage and see Dolph Ziggler. He says he is prepared and that Nakamura has not existed to him before tonight. Ziggler says it’s easy to show up and debut, but Nakamura will not deliver tonight. Ziggler says their match is first and he would hate to have to follow the clinic that he is going to put on tonight. He says he cannot wait to tell all the Nakamura fanboys “I told you so.”

We see the video hype package for the match between Kevin Owens and AJ Styles. Rosenburg says people may love Owens, but Styles is the best Superstar in the WWE and says their match will be the Match of the Night tonight. Booker says Styles has delivered since he has been here, but says he is not the best in the locker room. Booker says this is a dream match and everyone will remember where they were when this match took place. Booker picks Owens to retain, while Rosenburg picks Styles to win the United States title.

We join Dasha Fuentes and Sami Zayn in the Social Media Lounge. Zayn is asked if he thinks he has a chance of beating Baron Corbin tonight. He says he is the underdog, but beating Corbin will prove that he shouldn’t be. He is asked if he has gotten better opportunities since coming to Smackdown Live. He says there have been more opportunities to get in the ring with different guys and it’s a fresh start. He is asked his secret for always having a positive attitude. He says he recovers well from tough losses, but he wouldn’t say he always has a positive attitude about everything.



Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English

English takes Dillinger down with a side headlock takedown, but Dillinger counters and takes English down to the mat and taunts him. English connects with a back elbow to the jaw and takes Dillinger to the corner. Dillinger counters and sends English face first into the turnbuckle. English scurries away and Dillinger chases, but English drapes Dillinger over the top rope. English drops Dillinger with a DDT. English back into the corner and charges at Dillinger. English connects with a hip attack as we head to a break.

We’re back and English is still in control and applies a rear chin lock to Dillinger. Dillinger fights to his feet, but English drives a knee into his back. Dillinger breaks the hold and takes English down with a roll up. English gets out at two, but Dillinger delivers an atomic drop. Dillinger chops English a few times and takes him down with a forearm. Dillinger delivers ten left hands in the corner and drops the knee pad. English rolls out of the ring, but Dillinger tosses him back in. English rolls outside again and drapes Dillinger over the rope rope. English goes up top, but Dillinger catches him and tosses him down to the mat. Dillinger goes for the frog splash, but English moves and tosses Dillinger down with a release suplex. English goes for the cover, but Dillinger kicks out at two. English almost starts crying, but stops and grabs Dillinger. He delivers a scoop slam and goes up top. He goes for a senton, but Dillinger moves. English charges at Dillinger, but Dillinger catches him and delivers the Tye-breaker and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Tye Dillinger.

Back to the panel, and they begin talking about the match between Erick Rowan and Luke Harper. Rowan walks up again and sits down at the table again. He pulls sheep masks out of his bag and crumbles them up. He steals Rosenburg’s handkerchief and stuff it inside another mask. He puts the mask on and pats Rosenburg on the back before he leaves. The panel then talk about the match between Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton. Booker says Mahal is ready to go and Rosenburg says Orton is sometimes known for not stepping it up in matches, but he better step it up tonight. We then see the video hype package for the match as the Backlash Preshow comes to a close.

We see the opening video for Backlash, which highlights tonight’s matches, and then go live into the Allstate Arena where Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, and John Bradshaw Layfield welcome us to the show.



Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler

Nakamura takes Ziggler down, but Ziggler turns it into a waist-lock. They exchange waist-locks and Nakamura takes Ziggler down with a quick strike to the knee. Nakamura goes for a kick, but Ziggler gets out of the way. They tie up and Ziggler backs Nakamura into the corner. Ziggler takes a cheap shot and Nakamura kicks him in the midsection. Nakamura applies a wrist-lockm but Ziggler escapes and goes for a cover, but Nakamura kicks out at two. Ziggler works over Nakamura’s arm and applies an arm bar down on the mat. Nakamura gets free and takes Ziggler down and applies another wrist-lock. Ziggler gets to the ropes and Nakamura pie faces him. Nakamura taunts him and drives a knee into Ziggler’s midsection. Nakamura takes Ziggler to the corner and delivers Good Vibrations. Ziggler rolls to the floor and Nakamura goes out after him. Nakamura tosses Ziggler back into the ring, but Ziggler kicks him in the side of the head and delivers a neck-breaker. Ziggler rakes Nakamura’s eyes and applies a headlock down on the mat.

Nakamura gets to his feet and escapes, but Ziggler takes him down with a dropkick. Ziggler goes for the cover, but Nakamura kicks out at two. Ziggler delivers a standing elbow drop and goes for the cover again, but Nakamura kicks out again. Ziggler backs Nakamura against the ropes and delivers a headbutt. Ziggler goes to send Nakamura off the ropes, but Nakamura counters with a knee and then drops Ziggler with a spin kick. Nakamura sends Ziggler to the corner and connects with the running knee. Nakamura puts Ziggler on the top rope and connects with the knee strike. Nakamura goes for the cover, but Ziggler kicks out at two. Nakamura grabs Ziggler, but Ziggler counters with a back elbow. Ziggler rolls up Nakamura, but Nakamura counters and goes for the arm bar submission. Ziggler rolls into the ropes to break the hold. Nakamura goes or a suplex, but Ziggler kicks his knee and drops him with a DDT. Ziggler goes for the cover, but Nakamura kicks out at two.

Nakamura goes for the Kinshasa, but Ziggler counters and rolls him up for two. Ziggler connects with the Fameasser and goes for the cover, but Nakamura kicks out at two again. Ziggler sets up for the superkick, but Nakamura counters. Ziggler counters right back with the Zigzag and goes for the cover, but Nakamura kicks out at two. Ziggler goes for a pile driver, but Nakamura gets free and kicks Ziggler in the back of the head. Nakamura goes for the reverse exploder suplex, but Ziggler lands on his feet and kicks Nakamura in the back of the head. Ziggler goes for the cover, but Nakamura kicks out at two. Ziggler connects with shots to the back of Nakamura’s head, but Nakamura catches his leg. Ziggler spits in Nakamura’s face and Nakamura fires up. Ziggler goes after Nakamura’s leg, but Nakamura catches him and drives his knee into Ziggler’s midsection. Nakamura drives his elbows into Ziggler’s head and then delivers a knee to the side of Ziggler’s face. Nakamura goes up top and goes for a Kinshasa from the middle rop, but Ziggler dodges it. Nakamura grabs Ziggler and takes him down with the exploder suplex. Nakamura connects with the Kinshasa and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura.

We see the video hype package for WWE Extreme Rules, which is a Raw-exclusive pay-per-view and will take place on Sunday, June 4th.

We see AJ Styles warming up backstage for his match against Kevin Owens later tonight.

We take a look at a Fashion Files episode to hype up the match between Breezango and The Usos.



WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (Jimmy and Jey) (c) vs. Breezango (Tyler Breeze and Fandango)

Fandango and Jimmy start the match. Fandango applies a side headlock, but Jimmy sends him into the corner. Fandango comes back and takes Jimmy down with a hurricanrana. Breeze tags in and brings his mop into the ring with him. Jimmy charges at him, but Breeze moves and Jimmy trips over the mop. He mops Jimmy’s face, but Jimmy catches him with an uppercut and breaks the mop in half. Jimmy goes up top, but Breeze rolls out of the way. Jimmy goes to the other corner, but Breeze rolls the other way. Jimmy tries it again, but Breeze rolls again. And again. Jimmy grabs Breeze, but Breeze connects with an enzuiguri. Breeze goes for the cover, but Jimmy kicks out at two. Fandango tags back in and Jimmy knocks Breeze down to the floor. Jimmy backs Fandango into the corner and Jey tags in. Jey connects with a right hand and backs Fandango against the ropes. Jey goes for a sunset flip, but Fandango stays on his feet and connects with a leg drop. Fandango goes for the cover, but Jey kicks out at two. Breeze gets back on the apron dresses as an old woman. Breeze tags in and Jey slaps him. Breeze takes Jey and Jimmy both down with dropkicks. Breeze charges at Jey in the corner and delivers the Bronco Buster. Jey comes right back and takes Breeze down with a dropkick. He dropkicks Breeze again in the corner and tags in Jimmy. Jimmy smashes Breeze in the corner and throws Breeze’s dress and hits JBL with it and the crowd cheers. Breeze takes Jimmy down and tags in Fandango. Jimmy connects with a right hand to Fandango, but Fandango comes back with a kick. Fandango goes for the cover, but Jimmy kicks out at two Fandango chops Jimmy in the corner and drops him with a DDT. Fandango goes for the cover, but Jimmy kicks out at two. Breeze tags back in and they double-team Jimmy, but Jimmy gets the better of them and tags in Jey. They double-team Breeze and slam him to the mat. Jey goes for the cover, but Breeze kicks out at two. Jimmy tags back in and kicks Jey when Breeze moves out of the way. Breeze drops Jimmy and goes for the cover, but Jimmy kicks out at two. Jey pulls Jimmy out of the ring and Fandango tags in. Breeze dives onto the Usos, but they catch him and toss him over the barricade. Fandango takes The Usos out and tosses Jimmy into the ring. Fandango goes up top, but Jimmy catches him with a superkick and gets the pin fall.

Winners and still WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions: The Usos.

We see an ad for the WWE Network and then see footage from this past week’s Smackdown Live when Sami Zayn challenged Baron Corbin to a match for tonight, resulting in Corbin attacking him from behind.



Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin

They tie up and Corbin backs Zayn into the corner. Zayn comes back with a wrist-lock, but Corbin backs him into the corner again. Corbin takes Zayn to the ropes and drives a knee into his midsection. Zayn comes back and takes Corbin down and sends him to the outside. Zayn runs the ropes and goes for Corbin, but Corbin moves and Zayn springboards back into the ring. Corbin gets back into the ring, but Zayn connects with a dropkick that sends Corbin to the floor again. Corbin grabs Zayn and delivers a right hand on the outside. Zayn comes back and backs Corbin into the apron and tosses him back into the ring. Zayn takes Corbin to the corner, but Corbin grabs him and drives him into the opposite corner. Corbin slams Zayn down to the mat and then applies a bear hug in the middle of the ring. Zayn fights ou, but Corbin sends him off the ropes. Zayn counters with a kick and sends Corbin to the floor once more. Zayn goes up top and Corbin gets back into the ring. Zayn dives, Corbin ducks and delivers a spine-buster to Zayn. Corbin goes for the cover, but Zayn kicks out at two. Corbin drops Zayn with a right hand and then yells at him to stay down. Corbin drops Zayn with another right hand and goes for a third, but Zayn drops him with a clothesline. Zayn drops Corbin with another clothesline and kicks him in the face. Zayn takes Corbin down with a cross body and goes for the cover, but Corbin kicks out at two. Corbin comes back with a shot to Zayn’s throat and then drops him with a huge clothesline that turns Zayn inside out. Corbin goes for the cover, but Zayn kicks out at two. Corbin continues to work over Zayn’s back and goes for a back body drop, but Zayn lands on his feet. Zayn comes off the ropes, but Corbin catches him and delivers a back-breaker. Corbin goes for the cover, but Zayn kicks out at two. Corbin puts Zayn on the top rope and goes for a suplex, but Zayn holds on. Zayn clubs Corbin in the back and connects with a sunset flip power bomb. Zayn goes for the cover, but Corbin kicks out at two. Corbin comes back and charges at Zayn, but Zayn catches him and goes for an exploder in the corner. Corbin blocks it and drops Zayn with the Deep Six. Corbin goes for the cover, but Zayn kicks out at two. Corbin takes Zayn to the corner, but Zayn counters and hits the Helluva Kick and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Sami Zayn.

We see a segment with Xavier Woods playing the new WWE-sponsored game, Rocket League, on his UpUpDownDown YouTube channel.

We see Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers arriving backstage. Dasha Fuentes tries to interrupt him, but he says Chicago and America are full of haters. He says people take one look at him and hate him because of the way he looks and talks. He says he is going to take all of the hatred and turn it into goodness, something positive, spiritual, and almost holy. Mahal says he is a peaceful man, but when he is provoked he turns into an animal. He says he will turn a universe of haters and discriminators into believers and will become the WWE Champion.



Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Naomi vs. Natalya, Carmella, and Tamina (w/James Ellsworth)

Becky and Tamina start the match and Tamina shoves Becky down to the mat. Tamina backs Becky into the corner, but Becky comes right back. Tamina grabs Becky and delivers a headbutt. Natalya tags in and gets rolled up, but she kicks out at two. Becky takes Natalya down, but Natalya kicks her in the midsection. Becky comes right back and tags in Charlotte. Natalya applies a wrist-lock and slams Charlotte down to the mat by her hair. Natalya gets in Naomi’s face, but Charlotte rolls her up from behind. Natalya kicks out at two, but Charlotte delivers a few chops. Charlotte drops double knees to Natalya and taunts Natalya. Natalya comes back and sends Charlotte to the corner, but Charlotte takes her down and goes to the apron. Carmella distracts Charlotte and Natalya drops her with a clothesline. Tamina tags in and stomps away on Charlotte, and Carmella does the same, and then Natalya as well. Tamina tags back in and drives her knees into Charlotte and then tags in Carmella. Carmella drives her elbow into Charlotte a few times, but Charlotte fights back. Carmella drops her with a neck-breaker and goes for the cover, but Charlotte kicks out at two. Carmella takes Charlotte to the corner, but Charlotte counters and slams Carmella into the turnbuckle. Naomi tags in and takes Carmella down with a cross-body. Naomi kicks Carmella a few times and then drops her with a kick to the face. Naomi delivers a corner dropkick and then goes to the ropes, but Tamina distracts her. Carmella pulls Naomi down and delivers a Bronco Buster in the corner. Carmella goes for the cover, but Naomi kicks out at two. Tamina tags back in and applies a headlock to Naomi. Tamina slams Naomi down to the mat and Carmella tags back in. Carmella kicks Naomi and tags in Natalya. Natalya tries to send Carmella into Naomi, but Naomi moves and Carmella hits the ropes. Natalya takes down Naomi and Charlotte and Tamina tags in. Carmella pulls Becky off the apron and Tamina drops Naomi with a Samoan Drop. Charlotte breaks up the pin attempt.

Natalya tags back in and drops Naomi down to the mat. Naomi comes back with an enzuiguri and tags in Becky. Becky takes out Carmella and Tamina and then kicks Natalya in the midsection. Becky takes Natalya down with the Bex-ploder suplex and then drops her with a forearm. Becky goes for the cover, but Natalya kicks out at two. Becky goes up top and Tamina interferes, but Becky delivers a dropkick to her. Natalya goes for the Sharpshooter, but Becky turns it into the Dis-arm-her. Carmella breaks it up and gets sent to the floor. Tamina headbutts Naomi and Becky and Natalya are left in the ring. Becky drops Tamina with a right hands and Natalya drops Becky and applies the Sharpshooter and Becky taps.

Winners: Natalya, Carmella, and Tamina.

We see the video hype package for the match between Kevin Owens and AJ Styles.



WWE United States Championship Match: Kevin Owens (c) vs. AJ Styles

Styles back Owens into the corner and applies a headlock. Owens sends Styles off the ropes, but Styles gets a quick roll up. Owens gets out at two and takes Styles down. Styles applies another headlock, but Owens counters into his own headlock. Styles sends Owens off the ropes and goes for a dropkick, but Owens holds on and rolls to the outside. Styles comes out after him, but Owens rolls back into the ring. Owens kicks Styles in the midsection and beats him down to the mat. Owens delivers a chop against the ropes and then holds on as Styles goes for another dropkick. Owens picks Styles up, but Styles connects with a dropkick this time. Styles delivers a chop and they exchange right hands in the corner. Owens sends Styles to the opposite corner and charges, but Styles leapfrogs over and takes Owens down to the mat. Owens comes back with a right hand, and Styles answers with his own. Styles connects with a back elbow and goes up top, but Owens pulls him down and drops him with a big clothesline. Owens goes for the cover, but Styles kicks out at two. Owens stomps away on Styles and applies a headlock down on the mat.

Owens drops Styles with a DDT and goes for the cover, but Styles kicks out at two. Owens delivers three sentons to Styles and goes for the cover again, but Styles kicks out again. Owens applies a headlock down on the mat and then slams him down for good measure. Owens picks Styles up, but Styles counters with an enzuiguri. Styles and Owens exchange right hands and Styles drops him with a clothesline. Styles deliver a forearm shot and goes for the cover, but Owens kicks out at two. Styles sends Owens to the corner and delivers a forearm and then takes him down with a face-buster. Styles goes for the cover, but Owens kicks out at two. Styles goes for the Styles Clash, but Owens gets away. Owens charges, but Styles catches him and delivers a neck-breaker. Styles goes for the cover, but Owens kicks out at two. Owens comes back and takes Styles down with a back body drop and then delivers a superkick. Owens grabs Styles and delivers a neck-breaker of his own. Owens goes for the cover, but Styles kicks out at two. Styles comes back, but Owens drapes him over the top rope. Owens goes up top, but Styles cuts him off.

Styles grabs him and goes for the Styles Clash on the apron, but Owens gets free and wraps Styles’ leg around the ring post. Owens tosses Styles into the steps and then back into the ring. Owens delivers the cannonball in the corner. Owens wraps Styles leg around the bottom rope and then delivers the cannonball to Styles’ leg. Owens applies a single-leg Boston Crab in the middle of the ring and then applies an ankle lock to Styles, but Styles gets to the ropes. Owens takes Styles up top, but Styles counters with a power bomb. Styles goes to the apron and goes for the Phenomenal Forearm, but his leg collapses and Owens delivers a DDT. Owens goes for the cover, but Styles kicks out at two. Owens picks Styles up, but Styles connects with the Pele kick. Styles beats Owens down in the corner and sets him up top. Styles climbs, but Owens counters and slams Styles down to the mat. Owens goes for the cover, but Styles kicks out at two. Owens goes up top, but Styles rolls to the apron. Owens grabs Styles and goes for a suplex, but Styles counters and suplexes Owens onto the apron instead.

Styles grabs Owens, but Owens counters and backs Styles into the timekeeper’s area. Owens gets to his feet, but Styles comes from out of nowhere and connects with the Phenomenal Forearm. Styles puts Owens on the announce table and goes for the Styles Clash, but Owens pulls Styles leg through the hole in the announce table and gets back into the ring as the referee makes the ten count.

Winner via countout and still WWE United States Champion: Kevin Owens.

After the match, Owens nails Styles in the back of the head with the United States title belt.

We take a look back to the Backlash Preshow and see highlights of Tye Dillinger’s victory over Aiden English. We then see that Kevin Owens, Tye Dillinger, and Sami Zayn will be on Talking Smack tonight after Backlash.



Luke Harper vs. Erick Rowan

Rowan takes Harper to the corner and unloads on him with right hands and kicks. Rowan sends Harper off the ropes and drops him with a back elbow. Rowan delivers chops in the corner and a big right hand. Harper comes back with a chop of his own and backs Rowan into the corner. Rowan sends Harper to the apron, but Harper connects with a right hand. Rowan sends Harper to the outside and Harper falls face-first into the steps. Rowan connects with a baseball slide dropkick and then slams him into the barricade. Rowan tosses Harper back into the ring and steps on his midsection. Rowan connects with a splash and goes for the cover, but Harper kicks out at two. Rowan applies a headlock down on the mat and turns it into a vice grip. Rowan backs Harper into the corner and delivers chops and right hand shots. Harper comes back with chops of his own. Rowan counters and splashes Harper in the corner. Rowan slams Harper down to the mat and goes for the cover, but Harper kicks out at two. Rowan delivers the pump-handle back-breaker and then drops Harper with a clothesline. Rowan goes for the cover, but Rowan kicks out at two. Rowan goes up top and goes for a splash, but Harper moves out of the way.

Rowan rolls to the outside, but Harper connects with a running knee against the barricade. Harper slams Rowan against the announce table and then connects with a suicide dive that sends Rowan between the announce tables. Harper tosses Rowan back into the ring and connects with a senton and a big boot. Harper goes for the cover, but Rowan kicks out at two. Rowan comes back and picks Harper up, but Harper gets free and takes Rowan down with a tilt-a-whirl slam. Harper goes for the cover, but Rowan kicks out at two. Harper grabs Rowan, but Rowan counters with a back elbow and a spin kick. Rowan lifts Harper up and delivers the power bomb. Rowan goes for the cover, but Harper kicks out at two. Rowan stalks Harper and stands tall over him as the referee checks on him. Rowan grabs Harper, but Harper rolls through and goes for the cover, but Rowan kicks out at two. They exchange chops and right hands until Rowan connects with a kick. Rowan picks Harper up, but Harper counters with a head-scissors take down. Harper delivers a big kick and then connects with the discus clothesline and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Luke Harper.

We see the video hype package for the match between Randy Orton and Jinder Mahal.



WWE Championship Match: Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal (w/The Singh Brothers)

Orton attacks Mahal before the bell and delivers a series of uppercuts and shots in the corner. Orton tosses Mahal to the outside and chases away The Singh Brothers. Orton tosses Mahal over the announce table and beats him down. Orton kicks Mahal and then tosses him back into the ring. The bell rings and Orton tosses Mahal into the corner again. Mahal comes back for a clothesline, but Orton ducks under and goes for the RKO. Mahal shoves him away and rolls to the floor. Orton comes to the outside and drops Mahal with a clothesline. Orton tosses Mahal back into the ring, but Mahal rolls to the outside again. Mahal slams Orton into the LED board on the apron and then delivers a right hand. Mahal tosses Orton back into the ring and applies an arm bar submission down on the mat. Orton gets to his feet, but Mahal drops him with a dropkick and goes for the cover and Orton kicks out at two. Mahal applies the submission again and then knees Orton in the midsection. Mahal sends Orton off the ropes, but Orton counters and slams Mahal down to the mat. Orton stomps away on Mahal.

Orton delivers an uppercut and goes for a back-slide, but Mahal counters with an arm-breaker. Mahal drops a knee and goes for the cover, but Orton kicks out at two. Mahal drives a knee into Orton, but Orton sends him to the outside to counter. Orton goes out after him and slams him onto the announce table again. Orton tosses Mahal back into the ring, but Mahal counters with stomps and drops a knee onto Orton. Mahal drives a knee into Orton’s back and applies a submission again. Orton backs Mahal into the corner, but Mahal sends him to the opposite corner. Mahal charges, but Orton moves and Mahal hits the ring post. Orton slams Mahal into the turnbuckle and goes up top. Mahal punches him down, but Orton knocks him down as well. Orton delivers a superplex from the top rope and both men are down. Orton rolls into the cover, but Mahal kicks out at two. Mahal and Orton exchange blows and Orton gains the advantage. Orton takes Mahal down with the power slam and then drops him with a fall-away slam. Orton goes for the cover, but Mahal kicks out at two. Mahal comes back with a neck-breaker and goes for the cover, but Orton kicks out at two.

Mahal sends Orton off the ropes, but Orton counters with a back-breaker. Mahal crawls onto the apron, but Orton grabs him and delivers the middle rope DDT. Orton sets up for the RKO, but Mahal rolls to the outside. Orton rolls to the outside as the Singh Brothers check on Mahal. He kicks both of them and slam them into the barricade and ring apron. Mahal sends Orton into the ring post repeatedly and then toss him back into the ring. Mahal gets into the ring, but Orton catches him with an RKO. The Singh Brothers pull Mahal out of the ring as Orton goes for the cover. Orton tosses the Singh Brothers over the announce tables. Orton brings the Singh Brothers to the ring and delivers the middle rope DDT to both of them. Mahal takes Orton down from behind and gets the pin fall.

Winner and new WWE Champion: Jinder Mahal.

After the match, Mahal takes his title and walks around the crowd. He comes back and stands on the announce table and raises his title in the air. Mahal gets into the ring and celebrates with the Singh Brothers as Backlash comes to a close.

