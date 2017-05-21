WWE Backlash Pre-show, Mojo Rawley on Not Having a Match Tonight, Matt Hardy on Backlash

– Below is the WWE Backlash Kickoff pre-show with Renee Young, Peter Rosenberg and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T:

– RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy tweeted the following on watching tonight’s Backlash match between Breezango and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos:

We'll be monitoring the @WWEUsos vs #FashionPolice on #WWEBacklash tonight. The Hardys won't rest until we are The Greatest Tag Team EVAH. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 21, 2017

– Mojo Rawley, who won the 4th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33 last month, tweeted the following about being off tonight’s Backlash pay-per-view:

Undefeated in Singles Action on @WWE #SDLive. Undefeated in PPV Pre-Shows. Won 3 Battle Royals this year. Not on #Backlash. Ready for #MITB. — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) May 21, 2017

Watchin #Backlash 2nite from home will motivate me even more. I will do what must be done to be at #MITB #NoExcuses #JustResults #MojoRising — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) May 21, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)