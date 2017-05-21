WWE Backlash Coverage: The Usos vs. Breezango



WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (Jimmy and Jey) (c) vs. Breezango (Tyler Breeze and Fandango)

Fandango and Jimmy start the match. Fandango applies a side headlock, but Jimmy sends him into the corner. Fandango comes back and takes Jimmy down with a hurricanrana. Breeze tags in and brings his mop into the ring with him. Jimmy charges at him, but Breeze moves and Jimmy trips over the mop. He mops Jimmy’s face, but Jimmy catches him with an uppercut and breaks the mop in half. Jimmy goes up top, but Breeze rolls out of the way. Jimmy goes to the other corner, but Breeze rolls the other way. Jimmy tries it again, but Breeze rolls again. And again. Jimmy grabs Breeze, but Breeze connects with an enzuiguri. Breeze goes for the cover, but Jimmy kicks out at two. Fandango tags back in and Jimmy knocks Breeze down to the floor. Jimmy backs Fandango into the corner and Jey tags in. Jey connects with a right hand and backs Fandango against the ropes. Jey goes for a sunset flip, but Fandango stays on his feet and connects with a leg drop. Fandango goes for the cover, but Jey kicks out at two. Breeze gets back on the apron dresses as an old woman. Breeze tags in and Jey slaps him. Breeze takes Jey and Jimmy both down with dropkicks. Breeze charges at Jey in the corner and delivers the Bronco Buster. Jey comes right back and takes Breeze down with a dropkick. He dropkicks Breeze again in the corner and tags in Jimmy. Jimmy smashes Breeze in the corner and throws Breeze’s dress and hits JBL with it and the crowd cheers. Breeze takes Jimmy down and tags in Fandango. Jimmy connects with a right hand to Fandango, but Fandango comes back with a kick. Fandango goes for the cover, but Jimmy kicks out at two Fandango chops Jimmy in the corner and drops him with a DDT. Fandango goes for the cover, but Jimmy kicks out at two. Breeze tags back in and they double-team Jimmy, but Jimmy gets the better of them and tags in Jey. They double-team Breeze and slam him to the mat. Jey goes for the cover, but Breeze kicks out at two. Jimmy tags back in and kicks Jey when Breeze moves out of the way. Breeze drops Jimmy and goes for the cover, but Jimmy kicks out at two. Jey pulls Jimmy out of the ring and Fandango tags in. Breeze dives onto the Usos, but they catch him and toss him over the barricade. Fandango takes The Usos out and tosses Jimmy into the ring. Fandango goes up top, but Jimmy catches him with a superkick and gets the pin fall.

Winners and still WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions: The Usos.

