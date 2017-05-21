WWE Backlash Coverage: Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles



WWE United States Championship Match: Kevin Owens (c) vs. AJ Styles

Styles back Owens into the corner and applies a headlock. Owens sends Styles off the ropes, but Styles gets a quick roll up. Owens gets out at two and takes Styles down. Styles applies another headlock, but Owens counters into his own headlock. Styles sends Owens off the ropes and goes for a dropkick, but Owens holds on and rolls to the outside. Styles comes out after him, but Owens rolls back into the ring. Owens kicks Styles in the midsection and beats him down to the mat. Owens delivers a chop against the ropes and then holds on as Styles goes for another dropkick. Owens picks Styles up, but Styles connects with a dropkick this time. Styles delivers a chop and they exchange right hands in the corner. Owens sends Styles to the opposite corner and charges, but Styles leapfrogs over and takes Owens down to the mat. Owens comes back with a right hand, and Styles answers with his own. Styles connects with a back elbow and goes up top, but Owens pulls him down and drops him with a big clothesline. Owens goes for the cover, but Styles kicks out at two. Owens stomps away on Styles and applies a headlock down on the mat.

