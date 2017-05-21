WWE 205 Live Star Gets Married (Photo), Seth Rollins “First Look” on WWE Network, Birdie Joe

May 21, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel posted this video from Birdie Joe Danielson’s first photo shoot:

– WWE Network will air a First Look at the “Seth Rollins: Building The Architect” DVD this coming Thursday at 5pm EST. The set hits stores on May 30th. The synopsis for the First Look reads like this:

“Witness Seth Rollins’ journey into WWE stardom in this First Look at WWE’s newest Home Video, Seth Rollins: Building The Architect!”

– WWE 205 Live Superstar Drew Gulak and longtime partner Liz Dietz were married over the weekend. CZW’s DJ Hyde posted the following photo of the happy couple:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad