WWE 205 Live Star Gets Married (Photo), Seth Rollins “First Look” on WWE Network, Birdie Joe

– The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel posted this video from Birdie Joe Danielson’s first photo shoot:

– WWE Network will air a First Look at the “Seth Rollins: Building The Architect” DVD this coming Thursday at 5pm EST. The set hits stores on May 30th. The synopsis for the First Look reads like this:

“Witness Seth Rollins’ journey into WWE stardom in this First Look at WWE’s newest Home Video, Seth Rollins: Building The Architect!”

– WWE 205 Live Superstar Drew Gulak and longtime partner Liz Dietz were married over the weekend. CZW’s DJ Hyde posted the following photo of the happy couple:

Last night @drewgulak & @lizdeitz got married. I can't express how much they mean to me. Drew is one of my best friends & Liz is amazing. I love you guys. A post shared by DJ Hyde (@djhyde_1) on May 20, 2017 at 8:40am PDT

