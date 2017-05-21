Why William Regal Missed Takeover, Roderick Strong on Defeating EY (Video), Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate

May 21, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is video of Kayla Braxton talking to Roderick Strong after his win over Eric Young at WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” last night. Strong talks about how he’s been overcoming odds all his life and how SAnitY went too far by bringing his family into their feud. Strong says the win over Young is just one more step towards the NXT Title.

– Triple H noted during last night’s post-Takeover chat with Cathy Kelley that NXT General Manager William Regal was not in Chicago because he’s in Japan evaluating potential talents.

– As noted, Takeover saw Pete Dunne defeat Tyler Bate to become the new WWE UK Champion in a match many are calling a contender for Match of the Year. Below are post-show tweets from the two with Bate promising that their feud is far from over.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad