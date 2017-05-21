Why William Regal Missed Takeover, Roderick Strong on Defeating EY (Video), Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate

– Below is video of Kayla Braxton talking to Roderick Strong after his win over Eric Young at WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” last night. Strong talks about how he’s been overcoming odds all his life and how SAnitY went too far by bringing his family into their feud. Strong says the win over Young is just one more step towards the NXT Title.

– Triple H noted during last night’s post-Takeover chat with Cathy Kelley that NXT General Manager William Regal was not in Chicago because he’s in Japan evaluating potential talents.

– As noted, Takeover saw Pete Dunne defeat Tyler Bate to become the new WWE UK Champion in a match many are calling a contender for Match of the Year. Below are post-show tweets from the two with Bate promising that their feud is far from over.

No excuses to be made. @PeteDunneYxB was the better man tonight…. but this is far from over. #WWEUK @WWENXT #NXTTakeOverChicago — Tyler Bate (@Tyler_Bate) May 21, 2017

3 years ago I sat in the allstate arena watching RAW after flying myself out to the US. Tonight I won a @WWE title in the same building. — Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) May 21, 2017

