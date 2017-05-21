Video of Indian Athlete-Kickboxer at WWE Tryouts, JR Gives Thanks for Takeover, Benoits

– WWE posted this video of six-foot-eight Saurav Gurjar of Mumbai, India at the recent WWE tryouts in Dubai. The kickboxer-turned-actor is a big fan of Kane and says making it to WWE has always been his focus and his dream.

– WWE Hall of Famer Mr. T turns 65 years old today. Also, today would have been Chris Benoit’s 50th birthday and Nancy Benoit’s 53rd birthday.

– We noted earlier how WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross took to Twitter to thank commentary partner Nigel McGuinness, Tyler Bate and new WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne “for taking me to a place that I needed to go” with the match at WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” last night. As seen below, JR also responded to a tweet from Triple H and thanked everyone for giving him “the kind of night that I needed.” As noted, JR will return to WWE Network action for the 32-competitor women’s tournament later this summer.

Thanks to all involved for providing me the kind of night that I needed.

How about we do it again sometime? https://t.co/03UIwF8WOt — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) May 21, 2017

.@JRsBBQ voiced some of @WWE's most historic moments, thrilled to have him join commentary for the #UKChampionship match at #NXTTakeOver. pic.twitter.com/28NhBrChRa — Triple H (@TripleH) May 20, 2017

