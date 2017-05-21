Triple H Congratulates Pete Dunne (Photo), JR’s Takeover Entrance, WWE NXT Matches Taped
– As noted, last night’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” event saw Pete Dunne defeat Tyler Bate to become the second-ever WWE UK Champion. That match was called by Nigel McGuinness and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross. Below is video of JR’s entrance:
It's time for #UKChampionship action at #NXTTakeOver: Chicago, and who better to call it than @WWE Hall of Famer @JRsBBQ?! pic.twitter.com/UJzNScdtpz
— WWE (@WWE) May 21, 2017
– The following matches were taped before Takeover and should air next Wednesday on the WWE Network:
* Patrick Clark as “The Velveteen Dream” vs. Robert Anthony
* Drew McIntyre vs. Wesley Blake
* Aleister Black vs. Curt Hawkins
NXT spoilers from tonight are at this link.
– Speaking of Dunne becoming the new WWE UK Champion, Triple H posted this backstage photo after the match and congratulated The Bruiserweight:
"Go and make a name for yourself kid…"
Congratulations, @PeteDunneYxB. #UKChampionship #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/7HSDUH6oTi
— Triple H (@TripleH) May 21, 2017
