Triple H Congratulates Pete Dunne (Photo), JR’s Takeover Entrance, WWE NXT Matches Taped

– As noted, last night’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” event saw Pete Dunne defeat Tyler Bate to become the second-ever WWE UK Champion. That match was called by Nigel McGuinness and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross. Below is video of JR’s entrance:

– The following matches were taped before Takeover and should air next Wednesday on the WWE Network:

* Patrick Clark as “The Velveteen Dream” vs. Robert Anthony

* Drew McIntyre vs. Wesley Blake

* Aleister Black vs. Curt Hawkins

NXT spoilers from tonight are at this link.

– Speaking of Dunne becoming the new WWE UK Champion, Triple H posted this backstage photo after the match and congratulated The Bruiserweight:

