The Rock – SNL Wrestling Skit, Fans on Rock – John Cena, Canvas 2 Canvas, Maryse

May 21, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– As seen below, the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from Rob Schamberger features the WWE artist painting WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin and Bret Hart at the recent Wizard World event in Minneapolis:

– As noted, former WWE Champion The Rock has joined Saturday Night Live’s “Five Timers Club” after co-hosting the SNL season finale last night. WWE has a new poll asking fans the best SNL host – The Great One or John Cena. As of this writing, 70% have voted for The Rock.

Below is a WWE sketch from last night’s show with Rock playing a wrestler named Koko WatchOut while Bobby Moynihan plays Trashyard Mutt.

– WWE posted this video with Maryse checking out her latest action figure from Mattel and her first figure from almost 10 years ago:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad