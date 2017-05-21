The Rack Radio Show Extra Podcast: NXT Takeover Chicago Review
On this special edition of The Rack Extra, Lindsey Ward, Sir Rockin and the Assistant to the Assistant NXT Analyst The Intern Kane Kittens recapped all of the events of NXT Takeover: Chicago. Topics included:
*The Amazing UK Championship Match with Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne
*Crazy Bumps in the NXT Tag Team Ladder Match
*The Split of DIY
*Jim Ross back on the microphone
And More!
Check it all out on this special edition of The Rack Extra presented by Gerweck.net & "Wrestling Figure Photography".
Audio Link:
http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therackextra052017.mp3
