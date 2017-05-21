Stephanie McMahon on The Rock – SNL, PROGRESS on WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, WWE Fury

May 21, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– As seen below, the latest WWE Fury video looks at 18 lariats and clotheslines that will rip your head off:

– Stephanie McMahon tweeted the following to congratulate former WWE Champion The Rock on being one of the few to host Saturday Night Live five times. The Rock co-hosted last night’s season SNL finale with Katy Perry on NBC.

– New WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne appears to be the first WWE champion to hold another significant singles title while wearing WWE gold as he is also the current PROGRESS World Champion. PROGRESS and WWE do have somewhat of a working relationship. Former WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate also held a PROGRESS title while holding WWE gold as he and Trent Seven are the current PROGRESS Tag Team Champions. The PROGRESS Twitter account and co-owner Glen Joseph made these comments on Dunne vs. Tyler Bate during WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” last night:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad