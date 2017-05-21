Spoilers: WWE NXT TV Tapings from 5/20/17 In Chicago

Thanks to Felix Roma for the following WWE NXT spoilers from Saturday’s tapings in Chicago. These should air next Wednesday on the WWE Network.

* Patrick Clark debuted as “The Velveteen Dream” and defeated jobber Robert Anthony. Big improvement for Clark since we last saw him

* Drew McIntyre defeated Wesley Blake with a running kick. Fun match

* Aleister Black defeated Curt Hawkins after a hard hitting series of moves

