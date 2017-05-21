Spoilers: WWE NXT TV Tapings from 5/20/17 In Chicago

May 21, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Thanks to Felix Roma for the following WWE NXT spoilers from Saturday’s tapings in Chicago. These should air next Wednesday on the WWE Network.

* Patrick Clark debuted as “The Velveteen Dream” and defeated jobber Robert Anthony. Big improvement for Clark since we last saw him

* Drew McIntyre defeated Wesley Blake with a running kick. Fun match

* Aleister Black defeated Curt Hawkins after a hard hitting series of moves

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad