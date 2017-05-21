New WWE Champion Crowned at Backlash Tonight (Photos, Videos)

Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton to become the new WWE Champion in the main event of tonight’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL.

This is Jinder’s first title run since first signing with WWE years ago. Orton won the title back at WrestleMania 33 with a win over Bray Wyatt.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s shocker:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 37 times, 37 visits today)