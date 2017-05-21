LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE BACKLASH PPV 5/21
Join us tonight on this page at 7pm EST for live coverage of the WWE Backlash pay-per-view, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show. Below is the card for tonight:
WWE Title Match
Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. The Usos
WWE United States Title Match
AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens
SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch vs. Tamina Snuka, Carmella and Natalya
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler
Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin
Erick Rowan vs. Luke Harper
Kickoff Pre-show
Aiden English vs. Tye Dillinger
