Justin Roberts hitting the road with rock band Tool



(photo credit: WWE.com)

– Former WWE ring announcer Justin Roberts will be hitting the road with American rock band TOOL starting next week. Roberts has been tasked with hosting and moderating their VIP events. While on tour, Roberts will be making appearances at a bunch of different locations, signing his book and answering fans’ questions about his wrestling career. His book, titled Best Seat in the House: Your Backstage Pass through My WWE Journey, has been in the news for tackling backstage bullying inside WWE, an issue which stole the headlines over the past couple of months after former Smackdown announcer Mauro Ranallo departed the company after strong rumors of a fallout with his broadcast partner John “Bradshaw” Layfield which resulted in another bout with depression. In the book, Roberts described how he was bullied by JBL in 2003 and 2004 and in one instance Roberts wrote how his passport was stolen in a prank while on an overseas trip with WWE which resulted in him needing to go get a new passport from the U.S. Embassy in London, missing the flight with the rest of the crew. JBL denied stealing Roberts’ passport but fellow Superstars at the time recounted how JBL was involved in the prank, trying to recruit others to do the dirty work for him. The book is available in hardcover, e-book and coming soon as an audio book as well at justinrobertsbook.com.





