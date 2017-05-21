John Cena In New HBO “Tour de Pharmacy” Comedy (Video), Soccer Team Receives WWE Title (Photos), More

– As seen below, the latest WWE Top 10 features banned Superstar moves:

– John Cena, boxing legend and WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson, Orlando Bloom, Dolph Lundgren, Kevin Bacon, Danny Glover and others are featured in “Tour de Pharmacy,” which will premiere on HBO at 10pm EST on Saturday, July 8th. You can see the trailer for the comedy below:

– WWE posted this video with Corey Graves looking at 5 WWE Superstars who impersonated Kane – The Undertaker, Sean Waltman, AJ Lee, Goldust and the Fake Kane:

– As seen below, Triple H sent a custom WWE Title belt to John Terry and the Chelsea Football Club for their Premiere League win:

